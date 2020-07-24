The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance locating a 10-year-old girl from Mountain Mesa.
Shykiah Chapman was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Juniper Lane in Mountain Mesa.
A KCSO news release described Chapman as Native American, standing about 5-feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green sweat pants and no shoes, KCSO said.
Anyone has any information is asked to call Kern County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 861-3110.
