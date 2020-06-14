The Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team is looking a person who got lost in the Kern River on Sunday.
The team was called to the area at about 2:15 p.m. for a male who went into the river a few miles east of the mouth of the canyon at Highway 178.
