KCSO: Search and rescue team finds body of boy in Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday a team searching in Keyesville for a boy who went missing April 2 found a body with the help of a helicopter.
Officials have not confirmed whether the body found was related to the search, pending a medical examination from the coroner’s office, according to KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza.
The body of a juvenile was found around 12:30 p.m. by a helicopter that was assisting in the search, according to a KCSO news release, which noted the body was found about 200 to 300 yards from where the boy was believed to have fallen into the river.
The KCSO Air Support Unit alerted the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team to the location. The body was recovered around 6:20 p.m., according to officials.