KCSO search and rescue joins more than 200 looking for boy, 5, swept away by water in SLO County

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday their search and rescue teams joined more than 200 first responders searching for a 5-year-old boy swept away by fierce floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County caused by storms besieging California.
Kyle Doan went missing Jan. 9 near San Miguel. KCSO teams join 120 members of the California National Guard, and personnel from the California Office of Emergency Services, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, Sacramento County and Santa Clara County, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, who are also helping to find Doan.