KCSO Rural Crimes Unit arrests man, juvenile as part of wire theft investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect as part of their investigation into numerous copper wire thefts that have occurred in the Buttonwillow area.
Deputies were alerted to the thefts around 3:30 p.m. Thursday by an employee of the farming operation.
The Rural Crimes Unit ultimately located 46-year-old Christopher Williams, who was accompanied by his 16-year-old son, and arrested him in agricultural fields west of Interstate 5, near Wasco Way and Highway 58, according to a KCSO news release.
Williams is suspected to have been involved in numerous copper wire thefts from agriculture water wells in the Buttonwillow, Shafter, Wasco, Old River, and McFarland areas resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the statement, which also noted that he led deputies on a March 1 pursuit in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
He was arrested on suspicion of multiple copper wire thefts, child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle as well as multiple warrants, according to the KCSO. Additional copper wire thefts and charges are pending. The 16-year-old boy was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of Kings County.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.