KCSO: Rosamond shooting by deputy within department policy

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office found that a deputy who fired at an man with a gun near a Rosamond mobile home park was within department policy and released a video of the incident, according to a news release issued Friday.
Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Dec. 2 while he pursued a suspect accused of breaking into cars. He was called to Desert and Locust streets around 3:30 a.m. by Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park residents who said a man was setting off car alarms, according to KCSO's video.
Valdez was following suspect Edgar Rojas, 19, in his patrol car when Rojas shot at him, KCSO deputies said in a video. Valdez began pursing Rojas on foot when they exchanged another burst of gunfire, the video added.
Rojas ran away unscathed while a bullet grazed Valdez’s head, causing a two- to three-inch gunshot wound on the left side of his head. A picture in the video showed the bullet ripped up skin and hair.
Valdez requested help and other deputies, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene. KCSO detectives and SWAT members arrived to apprehend Rojas, who was arrested.
Rojas was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed or unregistered firearm.