KCSO reports shooting at Walmart, no injuries reported

The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Monday night at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Chester Avenue.

KCSO deputies took a man into custody and recovered a firearm around 6:30 p.m., according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.

