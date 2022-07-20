KCSO reports pill found outside burrito was fentanyl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported a pill found stuck to the outside of a burrito June 25 at Del Taco contained fentanyl, according to a KCSO news release Wednesday.
The pill was found by a customer after the person had bit into the burrito, which was purchased at the Del Taco on Merle Haggard Drive and then brought back to their residence for consumption.
The pill was seized and submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for testing.
KCSO detectives are still investigating how the pill got placed in the food.
The results from a KCSO Crimes Against Persons Unit investigation indicated the pill did not come from the Del Taco, nor do detectives believe it was placed in the food at the Del Taco.
Anyone with additional information on this case can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.