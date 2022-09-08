KCSO reports K-9 unit died of heatstroke

The Kern County coroner's office reported Thursday a K9 unit that died in the line of duty had suffered from heatstroke, according to a KCSO news release.
The K-9 Hannes was taken to the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare on Aug. 19 for a necropsy to determine his cause of death.
"There were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions that would make him more susceptible to heat stroke," according to the coroner's office. "Per the medical findings, heat stroke in canines can come on fast and often not apparent in highly focused dogs until it is too late."
A KCSO review of the circumstances of the incident found Hannes was involved in actively searching for a pair of suspects who fled from deputies the previous day for a total of eight minutes. The department also found that Deputy Fisher and Hannes were outside of their patrol vehicle for a total of 27 minutes prior to the medical emergency. Hannes was not wearing his ballistic vest at the time due to the heat.
The KCSO release also detailed several measures the department takes to keep its K-9 units safe.
All K9 vehicles are specially equipped with air conditioning units that enhance cooler temperatures in the kennel area, the release noted. The kennel areas are also equipped with a spill-proof water bowl, and the vehicles are kept running throughout a shift to ensure that the vehicle is kept cool.
The vehicles are also equipped with heat sensors that trigger an alarm on a K-9 handlers’ belt and roll down the windows if the K-9 is in danger due to rising temperatures. Handlers determine when to deploy their K-9 partner and typically only deploy their K-9 partner on hot days for serious crimes of violence; however, the handler will monitor their partner for signs of heat distress when deployed. All K-9 handlers receive K-9 medical aid training prior to a K-9 being put in service.
"The Kern County Sheriff’s Office places a high priority on the safety and well-being of our canines," the statement read.