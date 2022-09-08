 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO reports K-9 unit died of heatstroke

Hannes.jpeg

KCSO K-9 Hannes died while on duty Thursday.

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County coroner's office reported Thursday a K9 unit that died in the line of duty had suffered from heatstroke, according to a KCSO news release.

The K-9 Hannes was taken to the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare on Aug. 19 for a necropsy to determine his cause of death. 

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases