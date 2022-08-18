 Skip to main content
KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday

A K-9 unit with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama Road and Habecker Road in Lamont. 

