KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday

A K-9 unit with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.
At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama Road and Habecker Road in Lamont.
While deputies were searching for the alleged victim, they found two men running into a grape vineyard from where the shooting had been reported.
A deputy and his K-9 partner searched for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and located one of the men, who refused to comply with their orders but ultimately was taken into custody.
The K-9 was not used in the apprehension of the subject; however, shortly after the search, the K-9 began showing signs of distress. The K-9 handler immediately returned to his vehicle and rushed the K-9 to a local emergency animal hospital where he later died. The nearly 3-year-old Belgian Malinois was assigned to his handler in March of 2021.
The KCSO is investigating the circumstances that led to the K-9 passing away, including a necropsy to determine the cause of death.