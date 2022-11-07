 Skip to main content
KCSO reports: Ex-Condors athletic trainer met up with boy, 15, for sex but denies intent

Chad Drown

Bakersfield Condors head athletic trainer Chad Drown

 EJ Medellin

The Condors former head athletics trainer pursued sex with a Kern County sheriff’s detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on a dating app, according to KCSO field case reports filed in Kern County Superior Court and released Monday.

When confronted about his actions, Chad Drown said he never intended to have sex with a minor and cited previous examples where he had been “catfished” when he was 19 years old. Drown told deputies he only wanted to stop the person from having sex, according to the documents.

