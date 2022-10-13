 Skip to main content
KCSO reports 1 in critical condition after shooting

Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault, and found a man who had been shot. 

