The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is evaluating inmates at its Lerdo and Central Receiving Facilities for potential early release. Low-level, non-violent inmates whose age and medical condition place them at risk of the new coronavirus could be let out early.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office released 108 inmates from the jail system, 38 of which were sent away in response to COVID-19 concerns.
“Public safety is the top priority and only inmates with non-violent charges will be considered,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “Some inmates meet the qualifications for expedited release, and others will be released into the Electronic Monitoring Program."
The Sheriff’s Office said the contingency plan was developed from recommendations from local and state health agencies that intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus within jails.
“By practicing in social distancing measures and the recommendations from local, state and federal officials, we are doing our part to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community,” the department wrote.
