KCSO releases video about officer-involved shooting, which was ruled within department policy

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Monday about a shooting by deputies that left a man dead in early October. The shooting was determined to abide by department policy.
Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Knotts Street at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 5 regarding a domestic violence investigation, the KCSO states in the video.
A 911 caller said his stepfather pushed down his mother, according to the video. Deputies went to the scene, found the victim and discovered the suspect had assaulted and threatened the victim with a firearm, according to the video.
Deputies also developed probable cause to arrest the suspect on suspicion of domestic violence, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats, according to the video. They also determined the suspect could be hiding in a residence along the 1200 block of Texas Street and arrived there around 11:45 p.m.
The suspect, later identified as Fidel Bedolla, 55, was found reclined in the front seat of a Ford SUV. Deputies called out to him in Spanish and English, but Bedolla refused to comply, according to the video.
Bedolla was looking around and seeing the positions of deputies at the scene, the video stated. He exited the SUV and pointed his firearm at deputies, the video states.
At this point, the officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect is seen exiting the vehicle and lifting his gun toward deputies. Deputies then fired several shots at close range and Bedolla fell to the ground, according to the video.
Bedolla died at the scene.
Six KCSO personnel were placed on administrative leave: Sgt. Adrian Olmos, Deputy Andrew Bassett, Deputy Robert Gonzales, Deputy Robert Fisher, Deputy Nicholas Rocha and Deputy Adrian Benavides.
KCSO convened an incident review board to examine the use of force in the incident on Oct. 28. The use of force was determined to be within department policy. The findings have been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for criminal review, the video stated.
The video can be seen at: bit.ly/3BDokNQ