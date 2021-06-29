KCSO releases statement on traffic stop that circulated on social media

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday on a June 23 traffic stop after a cell phone video of the stop circulated on social media.
The office said deputies responded with guns drawn on a man during a traffic stop because the man resembled the suspect in an attempted murder. The office said it is reviewing the video and conducting an internal review of the incident.
The Bakersfield Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Ward for attempted murder in connection with a victim shot on April 29 on H Street, according to the statement. On June 23, a metro patrol sergeant, who was not identified, found a man he believed to be Ward, according to the statement. The man was in an area Ward frequented near North Chester Avenue and Merle Haggard Drive.
The statement said the man resembled Ward.
The sergeant followed the man to the parking lot of a Walmart on North Chester Avenue at approximately 6:49 p.m. The sergeant said he believed the man in the vehicle was armed, because the weapon in the shooting had not been located, according to the statement. This made it a "high-risk traffic stop," the statement said. He called other units in for assistance.
Deputies responded with guns drawn, and they ordered the driver out of the vehicle, the statement said. The statement said this is standard practice when a person is believed to be armed and believed to have committed a violent offense such as attempted murder.
The man cooperated with deputies and gave consent to search his vehicle for a firearm, according to the statement. Deputies confirmed the driver was not Ward and released him. Ward is still at large.