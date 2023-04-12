 Skip to main content
KCSO releases new details about man shot by deputies

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday a man shot by deputies this weekend had pointed his gun at law enforcement.

KCSO previously released limited details after deputies shot a man in the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive. On Wednesday, a news release said deputies came to the area after getting reports of a man shooting into an inhabited residence and trying to get inside.

