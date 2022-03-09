KCSO releases footage of suspect fatally shot by deputy on Pierce Road

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released footage Wednesday of a deputy fatally shooting a suspect after he threatened to kill an elderly man. The shooting was found to be within department policy.
On Feb. 9, KCSO deputies received a call stating a man assaulted a family member around 1:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of State Road. The suspect was walking around with a sledgehammer and a knife, according to the video released by the KCSO.
“He’s knocking people’s windows out,” a 911 caller said in the video.
Deputies found Deven Karl Moore, 25, walking north on Pierce Road around 1:21 p.m. They told the man to stop, but he refused. As the warnings continued, Moore began running, the video states.
Surveillance video showed a deputy urging the suspect to stop.
“Don’t do something worth trouble … just drop the knife and fire extinguisher,” a deputy is heard saying in the video. The same deputy also said Moore ignited the fire extinguisher and began running.
Moore ran into a business, entered a guard shack and took an employee hostage, the video states. A video from inside the shack shows Moore running to an elderly man and pointing a knife at him. The victim attempted to push the knife away, the footage shows.
Moore threatened to kill the hostage with his knife, the video states. Footage shows the suspect yelling at deputies to “back away” and saying he will “stab” the man.
At this point, a deputy fires two shots and Moore falls. The elderly man was rescued from the shack and was not injured. Moore died at the scene in the 5100 block of Pierce Road around 1:24 p.m., the Kern County coroner’s office said.
Deputy Austin Burgess was placed on routine administrative leave pending completion of the investigation. The Kern County Homicide Unit investigates any use of deadly force by any member of the department, the video states.
Their findings have been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for criminal review, as is routine.
The KCSO convened an incident review board on Monday to examine the use of force and determined the shooting to be within department policy, states the video, which can be watched at https://youtu.be/1OFe5sV6-Ws.