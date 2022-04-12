KCSO releases footage of officer-involved shooting in Boron

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday of a deputy fatally shooting a man in Boron.
The KCSO's release followed an incident review board meeting Friday that determined the shooting abided by department policy.
KCSO deputies received multiple 911 calls about vandalism March 3 at 9:19 p.m. in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to the video. Another person also called around 10:30 p.m. to report suspect Michael Ramos Jr. shooting their family member’s car window with a BB gun.
“My neighbor is literally shooting at my house and just busted my window,” a 911 caller says in the video.
Ramos also called 911 and said there was a crowd of people gathered in front of his house with a bat trying to break his window.
Deputies responded to the scene, but Ramos declined to come outside, according to the footage. Multiple deputies and two KCSO K-9 deputies attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Ramos, but he still refused to leave his house.
Footage from a body-worn camera shows deputies telling Ramos to step out of his house unarmed, because they had a warrant for his arrest. Ramos is also heard screaming “no” when deputies’ tell him to put away the bow and arrow.
“Now I’m gonna make it explode,” Ramos yelled. The deputy said in the video Ramos has the gas line exposed, which will be used to “make it explode.”
Deputies said the suspect lit his curtains on fire. Ramos also yelled he would kill his dog.
Deputies attempted to “peacefully apprehend” the suspect for three hours. The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team were also called out, according to the video.
“I don’t care … then kill me,” Ramos says to a negotiator. He added, “Shoot me. … I dare you guys to.”
Ramos also tells deputies he has a gun pointed at them. Deputies, the SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiation Team implored Ramos to exit his residence for about seven hours.
“Right now, I am your best friend,” a deputy said. “I’m the one that can make sure that this ends well.”
Ramos fired his arrows, which are traditionally used to hunt big game, at the SWAT team truck, according to the video.
“I love you, Mom,” Ramos said. Soon after deputies tell Ramos to stop picking up the gun, several shots are fired by deputies.
The video said deputies heard shots that sounded like a small-caliber gun, but was later determined to be a carbon dioxide-powered BB gun.
Ramos died at the scene March 4 at 5:05 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Sgt. Sean Mountjoy, Sgt. Jay Heisey, Sgt. Michael Dorkin, Sgt. Christian Melero and Senior Deputy Eric Vollmer were placed on routine administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.
The KCSO Homicide Unit responded to the scene for an investigation and its findings have been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review, which is routine.