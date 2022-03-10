KCSO recovers stolen scrap metal worth $250K

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen scrap metal worth more than $250,000, according to a KCSO news release.
Four cargo containers loaded with scrap metal were stolen Tuesday from the 100 block of Industrial Street, the news release said.
Detectives from the KCSO rural crime investigation unit and the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force recovered all four containers and the trailers used to transport them Wednesday, the news release added.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or the KCSO at 661-861-3110.