Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced Wednesday several promotions in the department. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 22 in the Sheriff’s Auditorium at 1350 Norris Road.
The following KCSO members are being promoted:
- Commander Erik Levig
- Lieutenant Wesley Kraft
- Sergeant Justin Weidenkopf
- Senior Deputy Genaro Gonzalez
- Senior Deputy Matthew Harkey
- Detentions Senior Deputy Marcus Kochanski
- Fiscal Support Supervisor Timothy Armijo
- Sheriff’s Senior Support Specialist Jocelyn Wolter
