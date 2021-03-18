KCSO: Possible human remains found in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide in Rosamond.
According to a KCSO news release sent out late Wednesday night, the department said that deputies were dispatched to a desert area southwest of Rattlesnake Road and found what appeared to be human remains.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.