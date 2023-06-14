_40T4880.jpg

In this May 1 file photo, bullet holes are visible along the RV where a mass shooting happened the night of April 30 in Mojave.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Kern Secret Witness, a nonprofit organization offering reward money for cases in which leads have dried up, is considering whether it should devote a certain amount to a mass shooting in Mojave that killed four people, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. 

Kern County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a shooting at 11:21 p.m. April 30 and found three people dead in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. Another person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital but died. 