KCSO: Part of Buck Owens' stolen guitar recovered

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Friday recovered the neck of one of Buck Owens’ guitars, which was stolen from an Oildale post office early last week, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Police Department officers told the KCSO that the piece of the guitar had been located in the 2700 block of O Street, within an abandoned building, the news release said.
Detectives have executed several search warrants, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information may contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
Breaking into a post office is a federal felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison per count, said U.S. Postal Inspector Brian Shaughnessy. The U.S. Postal Inspection is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the burglary.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the U.S. Postal Service at any time, toll-free at 877-876-2455.