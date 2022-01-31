KCSO: Parents arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after baby dies in home

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two parents after their child was unable to be resuscitated in a Lake Isabella home on Saturday.
Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Bernie Drive at 9:19 a.m. Saturday for a report of a child, who was approximately 1 year old, not breathing, according to a KCSO news release Monday.
The child was pronounced dead at the home after first responders’ life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Deputies’ initial investigation determined the death to be suspicious in nature, and arrested Ashley Safell, 27, and Jeffrey Sullins, 29, on suspicion of felony child endangerment, according to KCSO officials. Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.
The cause of death has not yet been released pending a medical examiner’s investigation.