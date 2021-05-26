KCSO, other agencies make 34 arrests in enforcement operation in Kern River Valley

On Wednesday, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Kern County Probation Department, Bureau of Land Management, and Kern County Park Rangers, conducted a directed enforcement operation in the Kern River Valley.
According to a KCSO news release, 34 arrests were made for open charges, active warrants, probation and parole violations. Several of the arrests were related to suspected weapon offenses and suspected narcotics possession including fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the KCSO, the following suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail:
• Matthew Mack, 24, of Bodfish was arrested on suspicion of being a sex registrant in possession of a controlled substance.
• John Crane, 26, of Wofford Heights was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
• Kenneth Roberts, 55, of Bodfish was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Wilburn Doser, 41, of Weldon was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Nicholas Kirby, 39, of Weldon was arrested on two felony warrants.
• Ryan Whitley, 39, of Bodfish was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant.
• Stacy Garcia, 38, of Bodfish was arrested on suspicion of an Electronic Monitoring Program violation.
• Jacob Smith, 22, of Wofford Heights was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation and possession of stolen property.
• Jacob Torres, 31, of Lake Isabella was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants.
• Christopher Burdette, 33, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Joshua Pearman, 24, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Tatum Fox, 39, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Brittany Ashmore, 32, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Jesse Gardner, 34, of Wofford Heights was arrested on suspicion of narcotics violations.
• Saecha Gray, 29, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of narcotics violations.
• Danielle Calhoon, 48, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of narcotics violations.
• Ethan Altshul, 28, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Kiler Holmyer, 23, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Michael Arms, 33, of Lake Isabella was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants.
• Robert Kelly, 62, of Lake Isabella was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants.
• Jarred Paine, 22, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Raymond Greene, 61, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of a felony probation violation warrant.
• Taylor Matson, 29, of Lake Isabella was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing/delaying a peace officer.
• Todd Hall, 31, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony warrant.
• Breanna Wooley, 30, of Havilah was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Christian Green, 23, of Havilah was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation and a court order violation.
• Jason Miller, 42, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant.
• Cameron Calhoon, 58, of Lake Isabella was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Jeremy Kinkennon, 31, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony warrant.
• Jordan Mendoza, 29, of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony warrant and on suspicion of resisting arrest.
• Kari Duvall, 49, of Lake Isabella was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
• Jeremy Gallup, 38, of Bodfish was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation.
• Robert Ochoa, 28, of Bodfish was arrested on suspicion of resisting/obstructing/delaying a peace officer.
• Sarah Martin, 43, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants. She was cited and released.