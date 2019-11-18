Michael Everett Clark, a Kern County Sheriff's deputy accused of sexual battery, pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday morning according to Kern County Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
Clark, 31, was arrested in October on suspicion of false imprisonment, kidnapping, assault under the color of authority and two counts of sexual battery related to an incident that allegedly occurred in his patrol car in August in Rosamond.
KCSO detectives received information that a 21-year-old woman was walking home from work around 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 when Clark allegedly pulled up in his patrol car and offered her a ride, which she accepted, the sheriff's department previously said.
When they arrived at her home, Clark allegedly leaned over from the driver’s seat and forced himself on her, a KCSO news release at the time of his arrest said. He is accused of kissing and fondling her as well as exposing himself, KCSO said.
The woman said the alleged assault lasted about 20 minutes, and she felt she couldn’t leave the patrol car. Clark eventually allowed the woman to get out of the car, KCSO said in its news release.
The woman said Clark sent her "inappropriate messages" on social media in the days that followed and showed up at her place of work on multiple occasions, asking her if she wanted to hang out or go out for drinks, KCSO said.
Prior to the alleged incident, the woman told detectives, she never had any sort of relationship or interaction with Clark, KCSO said.
Clark is on administrative leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.