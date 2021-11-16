KCSO offers student cadets training opportunities

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is offering students a chance to train at the Kern Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in January 2022 to gain experience in law enforcement.
Graduates from the CORE academy can apply to entry-level detentions deputy positions within KCSO and correctional officer positions with other law enforcement agencies in California.
The academy is approximately three months and will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Kern Regional Training Center. Applicants must pass the STC CORE Entry Level Exam, personal history statement and oral interview to be selected.
For more information, email the RTC: rtc@kernsheriff.org or the STC Academy Secretary at 661-868-1677. Seating is limited.