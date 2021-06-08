KCSO offering public tour of its headquarters

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a tour of its headquarters will be offered to the public this month.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m.
It will feature the department’s air support, K-9, SWAT, bomb squad, training simulators and search and rescue units, according to a KCSO news release. It stated that residents who attend can learn about the Sheriff Office’s specialized units, see demonstrations and ask questions.
The tour is be open to individuals of all ages. Adults must have their ID at check-in. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes and involve quite a bit of walking, the news release stated.
There is limited availability. Please contact the crime prevention unit to reserve a spot by calling (661) 391-7559 or emailing crimeprevention@kernsheriff.org