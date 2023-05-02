KCSO: No suspect yet in Mojave mass killing; leads pursued

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that detectives continue to pursue leads in the Sunday night killings of four people in Mojave.
“The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the gravity of this situation and is working to ensure the investigation is thorough, lawful and factual,” said Lori Mesa, spokeswoman for KCSO. “We are committed to releasing details for transparency while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
According to Meza, KCSO does not have a suspect at this time. And the names of the victims in the mass shooting have not been released, as officials must wait for next-of-kin for each to identify them. Meza said detectives are still evaluating evidence found at the scene.
The KCSO has asked the public to submit any information it may have in relation to the investigation.
Call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Reference case No. 2023-00048001.