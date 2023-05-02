 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

KCSO: No suspect yet in Mojave mass killing; leads pursued

_40T4934.jpg

A mass shooting in Mojave has left four people dead and a community that is demanding answers. Authorities are still searching for the suspect or suspects who shot the victims outside an RV in an abandoned lot near the town's center. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that detectives continue to pursue leads in the Sunday night killings of four people in Mojave.

“The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the gravity of this situation and is working to ensure the investigation is thorough, lawful and factual,” said Lori Mesa, spokeswoman for KCSO. “We are committed to releasing details for transparency while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Coronavirus Cases