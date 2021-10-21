KCSO National Night Out brings out deputies' tricks and plenty of treats

A hero named Supergirl and Poppy, the princess of "Trolls," stared out of a jail cell.
Except parents stood just outside, taking pictures of the children. The makeshift cell was the trunk of a Kern County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and the bars could be ripped away anytime Thursday evening at KCSO’s National Night Out.
Clowns, minions and scary creatures squealed and laughed around the sheriff’s headquarters collecting candy, but also watching sheriff's personnel demonstrate various gadgets and the teams who use them. SWAT teams, the bomb squad, air support and canine handlers were among those featured.
“This is our favorite night — no questions about it,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
The community has a chance to interact with peace officers in a non-authoritative setting, Youngblood added.
Bryan Acuna, 11, learned about non-lethal weapons at the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team booth. His mother, Noelia Acuna, said her son aspires to be in law enforcement, and she came to motivate him.
Detentions Deputy Brian Andrews watched Acuna listen to his colleague. He said he loves this event because the public understands his job, while having fun.
“I hope they get to have … that understanding that law enforcement is friendly,” Andrews said.
Charmagne Scott said she brought her 9-year-old daughter, Kyla Scott, to safely trick-or-treat in an enclosed area.
“This is a great event for kids,” Scott said.