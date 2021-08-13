You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO: missing 56-year-old man is located

missing adult Eddie Peterson

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks the community’s help to locate a missing 56-year-old man, considered to be at-risk because of health issues.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff Office reports that Eddie Peterson, 56, missing since Monday, has been found today. 

Peterson, considered to be at-risk, was last seen in Wasco, KCSO said.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases