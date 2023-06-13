Suspects in a burglary at Meadows Field Airport struck an Airport Police officer with their vehicle Tuesday night and injured him, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The officer was taken to a hospital and the severity of his injuries was not known, KCSO reported.
It happened at about 6:10 p.m. at the airport on Wings Way. KCSO was called to assist when the airport police officer advised the suspects had forced entry into a vehicle in the long-term parking area.
The suspects fled into an adjacent orchard and abandoned their vehicle. Deputies set up a perimeter to try to find them.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.