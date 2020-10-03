The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man who "charged" at a deputy Friday night in Mojave was shot and killed.
It happened at about 9:10 p.m. at K and Mono streets, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop. After a brief conversation, the deputy went to his patrol vehicle. That's when the driver fled on foot a short distance, returned to the vehicle and reached inside, KCSO said in a news release.
"The driver then charged at the deputy and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," KCSO reported. The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Deputies said a firearm was found at the scene.
A woman and two juveniles in the vehicle during the traffic stop were not hurt. The deputy was not injured, KCSO said.
KCSO said anyone with information is urged to call 861-3110.