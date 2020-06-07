A man was shot and killed by an off-duty Kern County Sheriff's deputy after attempting to steal the deputy's personal vehicle on northbound Highway 99 north of White Lane on Sunday morning, KCSO said.
The series of events led to traffic being halted on both sides of Highway 99. The northbound lanes in the area of the shooting were especially backed up, with traffic diverted off the highway.
The suspect, whose identity is currently unknown and will be released by the Coroner's Office, first committed a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Eisenhower Avenue and stole a vehicle at around 8:45 a.m., according to a sheriff's news release. Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate that part of the incident.
The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Eisenhower Avenue and fled on foot onto Highway 99 north of White Lane, KCSO said in its news release.
He then stopped the off-duty deputy's personal vehicle, which was traveling north, and entered the vehicle, attempting to steal it, KCSO said. A physical struggle occurred and the deputy shot the suspect, who died of his injuries at the scene, the sheriff's office reported in a news release.
The name of the off-duty deputy, who suffered minor injuries from the altercation, has not yet been released. The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave.
At the scene, the carjacking and death of the suspect was being investigated by KCSO and the burglary was being investigated by BPD.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040 and BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Wow, you never know when crazy will happen. Thankfully the copper was prepared. Hopefully he can handle any demons which may occupy his mind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.