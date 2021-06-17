You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO: Man missing since June 4 found

Brian Redfeairn copy

Photo provided by the KCSO

 TBC

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning that Brian Redfeairn, who had previously been reported missing, has been found.

The 42-year-old Bakersfield man had gone missing June 4 off of Highway 138 and 300th Street West.

Coronavirus Cases