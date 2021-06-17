KCSO: Man missing since June 4 found

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning that Brian Redfeairn, who had previously been reported missing, has been found.
The 42-year-old Bakersfield man had gone missing June 4 off of Highway 138 and 300th Street West.
