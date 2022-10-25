KCSO: Man injured in Wasco shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot around 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco.
The man was taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, according to a KCSO news release.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
