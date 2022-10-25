 Skip to main content
KCSO: Man injured in Wasco shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot around 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco.

The man was taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, according to a KCSO news release.

