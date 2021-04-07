KCSO: Man found shot outside illegal marijuana dispensary

Kern County Sheriff deputies discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an illegal marijuana dispensary in the 600 block of Cottonwood Road on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the department, deputies responded to the area at around 3:53 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Upon entering the dispensary, deputies discovered a large amount of processed marijuana and THC products, the news release stated.
Information was not immediately available on the shooting suspect.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.