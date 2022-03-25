KCSO: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged domestic violence incident in Bakersfield.
Rafael Salas, 30, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and child endangermentm as a result of a KCSO investigation into a domestic violence allegation.
Deputies reported a woman was stabbed in the 600 block of Water Street after an argument with her boyfriend, according to the release, which also noted that Salas had fled the scene after the alleged fight.
Salas was later arrested near the intersection of 14th and Eye streets.
The woman was transported to Kern Medical with multiple stab wounds, but she is in stable condition, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.