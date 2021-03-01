A man was arrested on numerous alleged drug and weapons offenses in Weldon on Sunday.
According to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation search at a residence in the 13900 block of Adams Drive.
They allegedly found just over 478 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of heroin, 100 Fentanyl pills, 161 grams of Fentanyl, a loaded 9mm untraceable pistol with an extended magazine, numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition, indicia of narcotic sales and tear gas.
Andrew Cruikshanks, 38, was arrested and booked for alleged possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, maintaining a drug house, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an extended ammunition magazine, felon in possession of tear gas, and possession of an untraceable firearm, according to the KCSO.