Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for an alleged attempted murder on Tuesday morning at a motel in north Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the agency, Nicholas Steven Imgrund, 42, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck outside of Studio 6 Motel, 6141 Knudsen Drive, just after 10 a.m.
Deputies located the victim in the lobby and learned she had been sitting on a curb outside the motel when Imgrund allegedly approached her from behind, choked her and then stabbed her with a fixed blade knife, the news release stated.
Deputies located Imgrund in one of the rooms at the motel, the KCSO said. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.