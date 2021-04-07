KCSO: Man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Southern California is person of interest in Oildale homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man wanted in connection to a homicide last month in Oildale was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly two-hour vehicle pursuit in Southern California.
Michael Caleb Reed is a subject of interest in a homicide that occurred March 28 on Harrison Drive, according to a KCSO spokesperson.
Reed was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly two-hour vehicle pursuit in Southern California, according to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles. The pursuit ended after Reed crashed into a big rig in Pomona, the news outlet reported.
Tuesday’s chase started around 5 p.m., going through Riverside and Jurupa Valley before heading through the San Gabriel Valley and Diamond Bar, according to KTLA.
At least six Riverside Sheriff’s patrol units were chasing the vehicle, which at one point was going in the opposite direction of traffic and driving through red lights, the station reported.