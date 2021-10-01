You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO: Man arrested after brandishing sword at deputies

sword copy

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim on Sept. 18, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s news release.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim Sept. 18, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s news release.

KCSO Ridgecrest deputies and Ridgecrest police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at Inyokern Airport. There, they found Gino Rivera, 35, who then brandished a sword at deputies, deputies said.

Rivera ran from deputies and continued to disobey commands, the KCSO said in a news release. Finally, officers deployed a taser and Rivera dropped his sword, the news release said.

The suspect had assaulted a victim with a sword and thrown a rock through a window, which hit another person in the head, the KCSO stated. These individuals were taken to a hospital.

Rivera was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, among other charges.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases