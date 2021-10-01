KCSO: Man arrested after brandishing sword at deputies

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim Sept. 18, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s news release.
KCSO Ridgecrest deputies and Ridgecrest police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at Inyokern Airport. There, they found Gino Rivera, 35, who then brandished a sword at deputies, deputies said.
Rivera ran from deputies and continued to disobey commands, the KCSO said in a news release. Finally, officers deployed a taser and Rivera dropped his sword, the news release said.
The suspect had assaulted a victim with a sword and thrown a rock through a window, which hit another person in the head, the KCSO stated. These individuals were taken to a hospital.
Rivera was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, among other charges.