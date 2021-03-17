KCSO makes several felony arrests at illegal internet casino

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made several felony arrests during a search warrant at an illegal internet casino in the 2400 block of Alta Vista Drive in east Bakersfield.
According to a KCSO news release, the search warrant was executed on Tuesday.
According to the news release, deputies also seized the following items: one illegal fish table, seven computer based slot machines, surveillance equipment and DVRs, a handgun, several bags of suspected methamphetamine that included an amount consistent with sales, narcotics paraphernalia, 15 pounds of processed marijuana, 315 THC edibles, 798 grams of concentrated cannabis and U.S. currency.