The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit made several arrests this week stemming from an investigation where the agency placed electronic surveillance on pieces of equipment located at properties in Lamont and east Bakersfield.
Here were the arrests, according to a news release from the KCSO:
• On Monday, the KCSO tracked a stolen 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck to a residence in the 200 block of Curnow Road. Detectives arrested Charles Palmer, 33, and Albert Jimenez, 39, for various alleged felony theft-related charges.
• On Thursday, deputies tracked the stolen equipment from a Kern County Fire Department Station in east Bakersfield to the 10800 block of South Vineland Road in Lamont. The KCSO arrested Frank Brown, 40, and Crystal Tellez, 27, for various alleged felony theft-related charges.