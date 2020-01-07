The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made a second arrest in the homicide of Daniel Gil, 30, at Motel 6 on Dec. 12.
On Tuesday, at about 12:39 a.m., KCSO arrested Benjamin Bravo, 37, for murder and attempted murder, according to a KCSO news release.
On Dec. 12, at 6:55 a.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to 8223 E. Brundage Lane for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a victim with a gunshot wound and transported the victim to the hospital. After the first victim arrived at the hospital, deputies learned two additional victims of the shooting arrived at the same hospital by personal vehicle, according to the KCSO. One of the victims, Gil, was pronounced dead. Another victim had major injuries, while the third had minor injuries.
Anyone with additional information on the homicide is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.