The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on suspicion of his alleged connection to a fatal stabbing in southeast Bakersfield on Monday.
David Valles, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder after KCSO deputies located him early Tuesday morning in the 900 block of South Union Avenue, according to KCSO. He was booked into Kern County Jail without incident.
Valles is slated to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. He was out on bail for unrelated charges at the time of the alleged stabbing, according to online court records. He has not yet been formally charged with any crime relating to the alleged stabbing, court records show.
Valles' arrest stems from the fatal stabbing of a man found in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive. At about 8:15 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area and found the man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he died, KCSO said.
The name of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office after family is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.