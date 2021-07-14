KCSO looking for two possibly abducted children

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two possibly abducted children.
The children, Caylee Jackson, 7, and Anthony Jackson Jr., 5, were allegedly taken by Jessica Dowell, also known as Jessica Jackson. Dowell is not their custodial parent, according to the KSCO’s news release.
All three individuals could be with Anthony Jackson Sr., who has “Jessica” tattooed across his throat, deputies said.
Anyone with information can contact KSCO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.