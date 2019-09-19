The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of armed robbery.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to Columbus Market on Alta Vista Drive for reports of an armed robbery. The suspects fled by the time deputies arrived on scene, KCSO said.
The store clerk told deputies two men wearing masks entered the store. One of the two men was armed with a shotgun. The clerk drew a handgun and fired one shot at the suspects and they fled, KCSO said.
It is unknown if either of the suspects were injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, Detective Malloy at 661-392-4376, or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
