The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Lilly Hillairet, who is from Pine Mountain Club, was last seen July 23 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Opportunities For Learning, located at 27616 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.
Hillairet was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and flip-flop sandals. She does not have any scars or tattoos. KCSO said Hillairet has friends in the Valencia area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
