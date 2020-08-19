The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for stealing several golf carts on July 9 from a business located in the 400 block of Vineland Road.
KCSO asks anyone with information on the suspect to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040. Reference case number 2020-00097433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.